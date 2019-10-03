19-Year-Old Charged In Sexual Assault At Area College

A teenager is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting someone at a college in the area last year.

Middletown resident Noah Baker, 19, was charged with rape and strangulation following an incident on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh during the fall of 2018, New York State Police said.

The arrest came following a lengthy joint investigation by the State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit.

No other details were released by New York State Police investigators.

Following his arrest, Baker was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.