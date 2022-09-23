17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Hudson Valley

A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger.

New York State troopers discovered the crash and the fire after hearing what sounded like a loud crash while on patrol near Route 9D, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The arriving troopers found a 2007 Honda Odyssey had crashed into a barn and a fire erupted, Hicks said.d

The "barn," is also known as the Red Barn, built in 1865, and was much-loved by the Wappinger community, Wappinger officials said.

Initially, troopers attempted to extinguish the flames but quickly had to instead move the unresponsive operator to safety, Hicks said.

The driver, a 17-year-old, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor, he added.

State Route 9D was closed for approximately 12 hours for fire department activity and utility work. The building and a nearby utility pole were completely razed, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

