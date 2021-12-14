Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: I-87 Work Will Include Lane Closures, Stoppages In Rockland
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Caught In Possession Of Child Porn In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Northern Westchester teen has been charged with allegedly possessing child porn after images were discovered on his cell phone.
A Northern Westchester teen has been charged with allegedly possessing child porn after images were discovered on his cell phone. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Northern Westchester teen has been charged with allegedly possessing child porn after images were discovered on his cell phone. 

The 17-year-old boy from Yorktown Heights was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after police received a report he may possess child porn, said the Yorktown Police Department.

According to police, after receiving the report, officers conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. 

During the investigation, images of child pornography were recovered from the teen's cell phone, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his status as a minor, was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child and then released to his parents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.