17-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone From Parked Car In Hudson Valley

A teenage suspect in Northern Westchester is facing charges after being busted with a cell phone stolen from a parked car at an area park, police announced.

In Yorktown, police received a report of an alleged larceny from a motor vehicle parked at Turkey Mountain Park on Saw Mill River Road.

The alleged incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, April 11. Among the items stolen was a cell phone, according to Yorktown Police.

More than two weeks later, on Wednesday, April 27, the victim contacted the Yorktown Police Department and advised officers that the cell phone had been turned on and was able to determine its location.

Following an investigation, police said that a 17-year-old teen suspect was tracked down and it is alleged that he was found to be unlawfully in possession of the stolen phone, as well as 22 Vyvanse pills, a controlled substance.

Police have not released the name of the 17-year-old suspect.

The teen was placed under arrest without incident and transported to Yorktown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following the arrest, the teen was processed, issued a juvenile appearance ticket, and released to a parent. He is scheduled to appear in the Felony Youth Part of the Westchester County Superior Court on Thursday, May 5.

