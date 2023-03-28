15-Year-Old Struck By Car In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley teen riding an e-bike was injured after being struck by a 2003 Ford Mustang.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 8:20 p.m., on Thursday, March 16, at the intersection of Route 9W and Saugerties Plaza in Saugerties.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, an investigation found that Amanda M. Rosario, age 40, of Saugerties, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang northbound on Route 9W.

A 15-year-old from Saugerties was driving an electric bicycle northbound on Route 9W, in the center of the northbound lane, directly in front of Rosario’s vehicle.

Rosario attempted to pass the electric bicycle on the left, passing over a double yellow; at the same time, the teen executed a left turn from Route 9W northbound into Saugerties Plaza, causing the Mustang to strick the bike, knocking the rider off the electric bike and onto the pavement, Sinagra said.

The teen was evaluated on the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and transported to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation found the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not signal prior to turning, the chief added.

The parents of the teen were issued a citation for failing to use a hand signal while operating a bicycle.

Rosario was issued a traffic ticket for passing in a no-passing zone.

The Saugerties Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Glasco Fire Company, and Diaz Ambulance.

