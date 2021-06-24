13-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Nyack

A 13-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. Thursday, June 24 in Rockland County.

A 1995 Toyota Tercel, operated by Shan Willson, age 77, of Manhattan, was traveling in Nyack southbound on South Highland Avenue between Main Street and Depew Avenue when the vehicle struck the girl, a resident of Nyack, who was crossing South Highland Avenue, Orangetown Police said.

The girl was transported to Nyack Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

