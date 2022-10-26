Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight In Area, Police Say
Police & Fire

12-Plus Vehicle Crash Causes Gridlock During Height Of Morning Commute In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A crash involving at least 12 vehicles and two tractor-trailers is causing a traffic backup on I-95 in Southern Westchester.
A crash involving at least 12 vehicles and two tractor-trailers is causing a traffic backup on I-95 in Southern Westchester. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash caused by an oil spill in Westchester.

The crash, on I-95 northbound happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and reportedly involved at least 12 cars and two tractor-trailers, at mile marker 5.6, in the city of New Rochelle, caused minor injuries but has created a traffic nightmare for commuters, said New York State Police.

The center and left lanes remain blocked and a five-mile delay exists.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.