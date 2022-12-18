1 Suspect Caught, 2 Others On Loose After Gunpoint Carjacking At Hudson Valley Gas Station

One suspect is in custody and two others are on the loose after a person was injured during a gunpoint carjacking in Westchester.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at a gas station in Yonkers located at 631 Yonkers Ave.

Three suspects allegedly assaulted the owner of a pickup truck and fled in his vehicle, according to Yonkers Police.

The victim is a 62-year-old man from out of state who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said police, who noted that no shots were fired during the incident.

Yonkers PD units located the truck and pursued it into the Bronx, where the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed on the George Washington Bridge entrance ramp from southbound I-87, according to police.

One suspect was apprehended at the scene and there is currently a search taking place for the other two suspects.

The NYPD assisted with the search and investigation.

