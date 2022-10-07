1 Person Injured In Shooting On Transit Bus In Hudson Valley (Developing)

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on a transit bus in Westchester County Friday evening, Oct. 7.

Yonkers police and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety were called at around 5 p.m. with reports of a shooting that occurred near South Broadway and Ludlow Street.

The shooting happened on Bee-Line Bus #257, which was operating on the number four line, police said.

Investigators said a passenger was shot while onboard the bus.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx with non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

Police continued to search the area, but no suspects had been arrested as of 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.