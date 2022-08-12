Contact Us
1 Killed In Head-On Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.

When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW in the southbound lane, both with significant damage and one driver with serious injuries, said the East Fishkill Police.

The driver of the BMW, a 64-year-old Poughkeepsie man, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram, driven by a 16-year-old male resident of Wappingers Falls, was traveling northbound on Route 376 when the head-on collision occurred in the southbound lane. 

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification to the family. 

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses are asked to contact 845-221-2111 and request to speak with Sgt. Humphreys or Detective Doughty.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the victim and the family," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

