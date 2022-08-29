Contact Us
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Family Members Pulled From Lake In Region

The lake house and the site of the drownings. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

One person is dead and two are in critical condition following a drowning incident at a lake house.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 in Sullivan County.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers from the Liberty barracks responded to White Lake in the town of Bethel for a report of numerous drownings. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Long Island family from Bellerose in Nassau County began swimming in White Lake at approximately 10 a.m., Nevel said.

At approximately 2 p.m., Basir Amin, age 18, began to struggle in the deep portion of the lake. 

His sister, Amin Nasir, age 21, and his uncle, Afrid Haider, age 34, attempted to assist Basir, Nevel said.

At some point, all three went under the water and did not resurface, he added.

All three victims were recovered by responding divers from the Bethel Fire Department.

The three were under the water for a period of time. Life-saving measures were started immediately.

They were transported to Garnet Medical in Middletown where Basir Amin was pronounced dead and Nasrin Amin and Afrid Haider are both listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

