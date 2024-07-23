Plane Crash Update: IDs Released For 2 Men Killed At NY Airport

The incident happened on Long Island at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 22.

Suffolk County Police said a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off heading south from the airport and was attempting to return to the same runway when it crashed.

The pilot and a passenger, both from Virginia, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

On Tuesday, July 23, police identified the deceased pilot as 46-year-old Christopher Kucera, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. His passenger was identified as 43-year-old Zachary Hatcher, of King George, Virginia.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

