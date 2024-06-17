Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Airport In NY - Developing

A woman was killed when a small plane crashed near an airport in New York.

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, June 17, for a small plane that was seen "spinning around" before crashing in Colonie, near Albany Shaker and Maxwell roads.

The scene is in a wooded area just south of Albany International Airport.

Crews arrived to find the plane fully engulfed in flames. The female pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Colonie Police. Her identity was being withheld pending notification to her family.

Monday's crash happened just moments after the twin-engine Piper PA-31, which was privately owned and based out of Canada, took off, airport spokesperson Steve Smith told Daily Voice.

Several posts on X, formerly Twitter, showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the scene.

Smith said the incident did not halt airport operations and there were no impacts to commercial flights.

Maxwell Road was expected to remain closed between Albany Shaker Road and Serviceberry Avenue through Tuesday, June 18, police said.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to contact Colonie Police at 518-783-2754.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

