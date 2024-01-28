Person Killed In Hit-Run Crash Near Firehouse In Rockland

It happened in Rockland County around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 in the village of Pomona on Thiells Mt. Ivy Road (Route 47) in the area of the Hillcrest Firehouse.

Neither the identity nor gender of the victim has been released.

The Haverstraw Police Department is asking for the public's help, saying anyone who may have witnessed or has any information is requested to contact its Detective Bureau at 845-942-3730.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

