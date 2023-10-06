Fog/Mist 69°

Person Hospitalized After Crash In Front Of Hudson Valley Home

A person was taken to a hospital following a serious crash in front of a Hudson Valley residence. 

The crash happened in Mahopac on Mt. Hope Road at Highridge Road. Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Mahopac.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Carmel Police Department and Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Mount Hope Road and Highridge Road for a reported car wreck. 

According to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. 

The crash caused a temporary road closure on Mount Hope Road as authorities responded. 

