Person Hit, Killed By MTA Train In Orange County

A person was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Orange County around 2 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Tuxedo.

According to a Metro-North spokesperson, an unauthorized person was on the tracks when struck east of Tuxedo Station and killed.

No criminality is suspected, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of the family members. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

