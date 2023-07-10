Person Hit By Train In Rockland County

The incident took place in Rockland County early Monday, July 10 at 1 Municipal Plaza in the village of Spring Valley.

Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps responded to the scene and found that the person was heavily pinned under the New Jersey Transi train, which required a prolonged extrication.

A Spring Hill Captain requested a Medevac helicopter due to the prolonged extrication, but due to the severe storms, it was unable to fly, the department said.

The Spring Valley Fire Department responded and assisted with patient extrication, which took approximately 45 minutes, officials said.

Spring Hill EMTs worked alongside the fire department and Rockland Paramedic Services Medic 25.

"We applied a tourniquet to the patient’s leg and assisted the patient with oxygen," the department said.

Once removed from under the train, the patient was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The gender of the person struck has not yet been released.

Also responding to the scene included the Pearl River Fire Department, the New York State Police, and the MTA Police.

