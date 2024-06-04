Fair 69°

SHARE

Person Found Shot Dead On Hudson Valley Street

Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death on a street in the region.

Police are investigating after a person was found shot dead on a Kingston Street.&nbsp;

Police are investigating after a person was found shot dead on a Kingston Street. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Ulster County on Sunday, June 2, in the area of Meade Street in Kingston.

According to the Kingston Police, officers responding to a report of shots fired found the unidentified victim dead on the street.

The department said there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing with help from the New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Police did not identify the victim or disclose their gender.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE