Pedestrian On I-87 Hit, Killed By Car In Hudson Valley

The crash occurred in Orange County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27 on I-87 in Woodbury.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a serious injury crash between a car and a pedestrian on I-87 southbound, between exit 15a (Sloatsburg) and exit 16 (Harriman).

"Troopers have confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," McCormick said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

