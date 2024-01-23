Passaic Sheriff Berdnik Dead By Suicide: Multiple Sources

Emergency responders rushed to Toro's Turkish Restaurant on Hazel Street late the afternoon of Jan. 23 after Berdnik shot himself in a bathroom -- startling staff and patrons, they said.

The area was shut down as city police and their colleagues from the sheriff's office and neighboring Paterson converged on the neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers of all stripes from both Passaic and Bergen counties said they couldn't imagine why Berdnik, 64, with new grandchildren, would do such a thing.

To a man and woman, dozens of people who reached out to Daily Voice talked of how dedicated Berdnik was to the community at large. They also mentioned his kindness.

One reporter always got an immediate response from the sheriff no matter the time of day or what Berdnik was involved in. Without fail, he was patient, solicitous and extremely helpful.

A Clifton native, Bernick became sheriff in 2011 after retiring from the Clifton Police Department. He won re-election for a fourth straight time in November 2022.

The sheriff was showing no signs of losing his immense popularity, even though things professionally had gotten a bit rocky lately.

Last week federal authorities charged two sergeants and an officer in Bernik's department in connection with an alleged beating of a defendant awaiting trial in 2021.

The sheriff last week also announced that he had pink-slip more than two dozen correctional officers amid the ongoing shuttering of the Passaic County Jail. The Bergen County Jail has been absorbing its inmates.

"I am well aware that there is much confusion and stress during this very difficult time in our agency," the sheriff wrote to his staff. "I have done everything in my power to find employment for all affected employees but unfortunately, we must move forward to lay off 29 correctional police officers at this time."

Moments before entering the bathroom, Berdnik posed for a photo with Toro owners Huseyin Bayram and Cuneyt Gurkan for Turk of America, is an English-language magazine that reports on Turkish businesses and other news affecting the Turkish community in the U.S.

"He asked if the magazine was distributed in Passaic County," wrote Turk of America co-founder Cemil Ozyurt. "I've never been this close to death."

Berdnik grew up in Clifton, where his father worked for pharmaceutical giant Hoffmann-La Roche on Route 3, and knew he wanted to fight crime from a very young age.

He was graduated from Clifton High School in 1978 and worked in just about every capacity during his 28 years with the city police department.

Bernick was considered a straight-laced lawman, one who was trusted heading the department's Internal Affairs Division. He also taught at the Passaic County Police Academy.

Berdnik was particularly proud, however, of having graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, in 1998.

Berdnik leaves his wife, Monica Berdnik, who's a pediatric nurse at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, four adult children and several grandchildren.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.