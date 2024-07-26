Fair 77°

Pair Of New Principals Named At School District In Hudson Valley

Two new principals will soon take the lead at two Hudson Valley schools.

Vincent Fino will be the new principal at Kent Primary School.

 Photo Credit: Carmel Central School District
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Thursday, July 25, the Carmel Central School District in Putnam County revealed that new principals were hired for both Kent Primary School and Kent Elementary School. 

Vincent Fino, the former Assistant Principal at Carmel High School, will take over at Kent Primary School. He replaces Dan Brown, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year, the district said.

Meanwhile, John Fratto will be the next principal at Kent Elementary School and replace Michael Setaro, who will begin a new role at Southern Westchester BOCES. 

Fratto also previously served as Assistant Principal at Carmel High School. 

"With such great leadership in place, Kent Elementary and Kent Primary will be well prepared for a great 2024-25 school year," district officials said. 

