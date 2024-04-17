Over $250K Raised For Families Of Deputy, Cop Killed In Shootout On Quiet Suburban NY Street

The two officers were Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock, age 37, and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen, age 29.

Hoosock is survived by his wife, Caitlin, and their three young children, ages 7, 5, and 3.

As of Wednesday morning, April 17, a Fund the First drive for the families of the two has pulled in around $255,000 of a goal of half a million.

All proceeds from the drive will benefit the two families.

The incident happened in Onondaga County in the village of Liverpool located in the town of Salina just north of Syracuse, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, Syracuse Police Officers encountered a suspicious vehicle at Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street and attempted to stop it.

However, the driver refused to stop and fled the area. The officers lost sight of the vehicle but could record the license plate information.

Officers checked the vehicle registration and determined the registered owner resides on Darien Drive in Liverpool.

Syracuse Police responded to the address, along with members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found to be parked at a residence on Darien Drive.

Shortly after arrival, the suspect, armed with an AR-15 and 40-round clip, confronted the police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and an exchange of gunfire followed, according to the sheriff's office.

One Syracuse Police Officer and one Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy were struck by gunfire. The armed suspect was also shot.

Both officers Hoosock and Jensen were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where attempted life-saving measures were conducted.

Both men succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect was also transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as 33-year-old Christopher R. Murphy, of the town of Salina, where the incident happened.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

