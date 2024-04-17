Fair 50°

SHARE

Over $250K Raised For Families Of Deputy, Cop Killed In Shootout On Quiet Suburban NY Street

More than a quarter of a million dollars has been raised to support the families of a police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in a shootout with a suspect who also died on a quiet suburban street in upstate New York earlier this week.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen. Photo Credit: Fund the First
The village of Liverpool is located in the town of Salina (outlined in red) in Onondaga County, just north of Syracuse.

The village of Liverpool is located in the town of Salina (outlined in red) in Onondaga County, just north of Syracuse.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The two officers were  Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock, age 37, and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen, age 29.

Hoosock is survived by his wife, Caitlin, and their three young children, ages 7, 5, and 3.

As of Wednesday morning, April 17, a Fund the First drive for the families of the two has pulled in around $255,000 of a goal of half a million.

All proceeds from the drive will benefit the two families.

The incident happened in Onondaga County in the village of Liverpool located in the town of Salina just north of Syracuse, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, Syracuse Police Officers encountered a suspicious vehicle at Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street and attempted to stop it.

However, the driver refused to stop and fled the area. The officers lost sight of the vehicle but could record the license plate information.

Officers checked the vehicle registration and determined the registered owner resides on Darien Drive in Liverpool.

Syracuse Police responded to the address, along with members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 

The vehicle was found to be parked at a residence on Darien Drive.

Shortly after arrival, the suspect, armed with an AR-15 and 40-round clip, confronted the police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and an exchange of gunfire followed, according to the sheriff's office.

One Syracuse Police Officer and one Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy were struck by gunfire. The armed suspect was also shot.

Both officers Hoosock and Jensen were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where attempted life-saving measures were conducted. 

Both men succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect was also transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as  33-year-old Christopher R. Murphy, of the town of Salina, where the incident happened.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE