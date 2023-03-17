Yale Graduate Lance Reddick, Star Of 'The Wire,' 'John Wick' Dies At 60

Best known for portraying a hard-nosed police lieutenant on "The Wire," Yale University graduate Lance Reddick has reportedly died at age 60.

Multiple outlets reported on Friday, March 17 that the "John Wick" star died from natural causes days after he was forced to pull out of the New York City premiere of the latest film from the franchise during a press tour.

His body was reportedly found in his Studio City home in California.

Reddick is a well-known character actor with a stable of credits, but surprisingly, he didn't set out to be an actor. Reddick explained in an interview with the "Off Camera Show" that he moved to Boston after attending the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, to pursue a career as a pop singer.

He acted on stage occasionally but didn't get serious about it until after he injured himself working as a newspaper deliveryman in the early 1990s. Reddick told the show he was "delusional" enough in his youth to apply to the prestigious Yale School of Drama. He graduated in 1994.

Reddick has worked in television, film, and in several video games, including many high-profile titles like "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Destiny," and "Quantum Break." Though, it was his six-year stint as the gruff Baltimore Police Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO's "The Wire" that made him a star.

As recently as Wednesday, Reddick was still active on social media, posting photos of himself with a gaggle of dogs, though he missed press appearances over the week.

Several people posted memorials to Reddick on Friday as news of his death spread.

Reddick was born in Baltimore on June 7, 1962, to Dorothy Gee and Solomon Reddick.

