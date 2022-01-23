Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Volunteer Fireman In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 36

Nicole Valinote
Christopher Colasacco
Christopher Colasacco Photo Credit: Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home

A volunteer firefighter from Westchester County has died at the age of 36.

Christopher Colasacco died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to his obituary.

He was a graduate of Harrison High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Harrison.

He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Harrison Fire Department, the Valhalla Fire Department and the West Harrison Fire Department, his obituary reads.

He was the son of Raymond and Kim Colasacco, the husband of Cynthia Nagle, and the father of Colton.

A visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck.

A funeral mass is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Gregory the Great R. C. Church in Harrison.

