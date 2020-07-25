Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

TV Legend Regis Philbin Dies

Joe Lombardi
Regis Philbin
Regis Philbin Photo Credit: Paparazzo Presents via Wikimedia Commons

Longtime TV show host Regis Philbin has died, according to reports.

Philbin, who was 88, died on Friday, July 24 in Manhattan of natural causes.

Philbin's 60-year broadcasting career was highlighted by his tenure as co-host of the popular morning talk show “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” with Kathie Lee Gifford" starting in 1988 and then  “Live! with Regis and Kelly” with Kelly Ripa. Philbin retired from the show in 2011.

He was also the original host of the primetime ratings blockbuster game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from 1999 to 2002.

 "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy, and four children.

