'Tony Lived The American Dream': Restaurant Owner In Hudson Valley Dies

A longtime restaurant owner in Westchester County has died at the age of 82 following a long illness.

Anthony Manousos, of Yonkers, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 26, according to his obituary.

He was the husband of Orsa Manousos and the father of Michael and Seva.

He immigrated to the United States at the age of 16 with his father and sister and lived in Yonkers for the rest of his life.

"Tony lived the American Dream," his obituary reads.

Manousos was proud of his Greek heritage, leading a number of different community organizations, and he had a passion for cooking, according to his obituary.

He worked in the food industry for more than 60 years, owning eateries such as Tony's Luncheonette in Yonkers, A&M Deli in Pleasantville, and Tony's Dog House, his obituary said.

"His favorite thing was to fill the belly of his customers with great food and lots of laughs," his obituary reads. "Anyone who was lucky enough to eat at the Dog House quickly realized that they were part of a family. Over the years he has served the local community keeping police, firefighters, mayors, judges, and even astronaut's well fed."

The visitation is set to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Sinatra Memorial Home in Yonkers.

The mass is scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Yonkers.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Manousos' memory.

