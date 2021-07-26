Three Grads Of Same High School, Including Two Brothers, Among Five Victims In Head-On Crash

Three graduates of the same New York high school, including two brothers, were among the five people killed in a head-on crash in the Hamptons over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday, July 24, on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County, near the intersection of Quogue Street East in the Village of Quogue. A westbound Nissan Maxima reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with an eastbound Toyota Prius.

Both drivers were killed in the crash. Police identified the driver of the Nissan as Justin Mendez, age 22, of Brookhaven. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Farhan Zahid, age 32, of Bay Shore, who was on duty with Uber at the time.

Three passengers in the Toyota, Manhasset residents 25-year-old James Farrell, 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, and 20-year-old Michael Farrell, James' brother, were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three graduated from Manhasset High School, where they played football and lacrosse. Michael was entering his junior year at Villanova University.

Brianna Maglio, a 22-year-old Garden City woman who was a passenger in the Toyota, is listed in critical condition, police said.

The Manhasset School District shared a letter extending sympathies to family and friends of the three alumni who died and offering mental health support to members of the community.

"We extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones," the district said. "Please know that members of our mental health team are available and are prepared to offer you whatever support you may need during this difficult time."

The University of Pennsylvania men's lacrosse team also shared a tribute to James Farrell on its Twitter page, saying James was the captain during the team's 2018 season. Farrell was also a team captain at Manhasset.

Our hearts are broken following the news out of Long Island this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Farrell family.



James was a captain during the 2018 season for us. pic.twitter.com/MDHl9gnor0 — Penn Men's Lacrosse (@PennMensLax) July 26, 2021

The University of Scranton men's lacrosse team shared a post about Ryan Kiess.

"Ryan was a part of the 2015, 2016 & 2017 teams and will always be a part of the Scranton Men’s Lacrosse Family," the team wrote on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kiess Family following the news from this weekend.



Ryan was a part of the 2015, 2016 & 2017 teams and will always be a part of the Scranton Men’s Lacrosse Family. https://t.co/IwHMnUa2TK — Scranton Lacrosse (@ScrantonMensLax) July 26, 2021

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Company 2 also shared a post about Kiess, saying he served with the department for about three years.

"We remember Ryan for his contagious smile, great sense of humor and willingness to always help others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kiess and Farrell families during this incredibly difficult time," the department wrote.

The Officers and Members of Company 2 are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of ex-member Ryan Kiess. Ryan joined... Posted by Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Company 2 on Monday, July 26, 2021

Zahid, who came to the United States from Pakistan seven years ago, had been driving for Uber for three years, and had two small children, according to ABC 7.

The Church of Saint Mary in Manhasset announced plans to hold a service on Thursday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.

"It will be held in memory of Manhasset residents James P. Farrell, Michael O. Farrell, Ryan J. Kiess, and all those who died in this senseless tragedy in advance of their respective and different denominational funerals," the church said.

In response to the heartbreaking news reported this weekend, Fr. Bob, the priests, religious, and parishioners of St.... Posted by Church of Saint Mary, Manhasset on Monday, July 26, 2021

