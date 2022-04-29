Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Stabbing Reported At High School In Rockland County, Police Say
Obituaries

Support Pours In For Family Of Father Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tramayne Holmes with family and friends.
Tramayne Holmes with family and friends. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Sierra Card

The community is helping a local family after the father was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of Milton, was killed at 4 p.m.,  Tuesday, April 26, when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 28, in Kingston, crossed over into the westbound lane, and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following his death, his oldest daughter, Sierra Card, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family in their time of need.

Holmes was a father, local electrician, and DJ, according to social media.

Tributes poured in on the GoFundMe page: "Tre was a special man. He will be missed," said one donor. 

To date, the effort has raised more than $15,000 of a $20,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.