Support Pours In For Family Of 5 Young People Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

In the wake of a horrific SUV crash that took the lives of five young people, support is pouring in to help pay for the funerals of those lost.

The children were all killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westchester County around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 19 on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale.

The crash killed four boys and one girl from Derby, Connecticut, located near New Haven, officials said.

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 17.

A 9-year-old, the only survivor, managed to escape out a shattered back window with non-life-threatening injuries.

One family member, Da'Shawana Cross made a simple request on GoFundMe: "Hi, my name is Da'Shawna Cross I am making a fundraiser to help bury our children we lost, we as parents lost 5 of our children in a very tragic accident and need help deeply with giving them a great home going service please anything will help we just want to put our babies to rest."

Since the fundraiser started more than $54,000 has been raised of a $50,000 goal.

Most of the donations have come from people who did not know the family, and many have experienced losing children of their own. Some donations are as small as $5 while others reach $1,000 and more.

Those lost in the crash, who all are related, included:

Malik Smith, age 16;

Anthony Billips, Jr., age 17;

Zahnyiah Cross, age 16;

Shawnell Cross, age 11;

Andrew Billips, age 8.

Not much is known as to why the children were out so late at night. Or why the driver, Malik Smith, was driving the rented Nissan Rouge without a driver's license or learner's permit.

But does it matter, when you have five children dead and families looking for help to bury them?

To donate, click here for GoFundMe.

