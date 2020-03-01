State Police Investigator From Hudson Valley Dies Of 9/11-Related Illness

A State Police investigator from the Hudson Valley has died from a 9/11 related illness.

Investigator Ryan D. Fortini, 42, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from cancer stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center site, announced State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlet.

Following the events of 9/11, Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts in New York City, as part of the state police detail, Corlet said.

Fortini had to retire from the state police after 16 years of service in 2015 due to his worsening illness.

During his more than 15 years of service, Fortini was assigned to Troop K in Poughkeepsie, and then, with the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.

He is survived by his fiancé, his parents, and a brother and sister.

