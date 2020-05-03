Contact Us
Scholarship Fund Established In Memory Of 11-Year-Old Hudson Valley Boy

Mattias James Edstrom
Mattias James Edstrom Photo Credit: Contributed

A scholarship fund has been established in memory of a Northern Westchester boy who died on Saturday, Feb. 12 at age 11 in a hiking accident.

Mattias James Edstrom of Chappaqua was born July 12, 2008 in New York City to Ivy Pool and Christian Edstrom. He is also survived by his sister Alexandra.

Mattias was a student at Robert E. Bell Middle School in Chappaqua.

He was an avid learner and loved to share what he knew with all around him, according to his obituary.

Mattias loved the outdoors, skiing, playing baseball, and hiking with his family. He was a scout in Chappaqua Troop 2, and adored his little sister, his obituary said.

The family will receive friends at the Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Friday, March 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: Mattias J. Edstrom Scholarship Fund, Play Care Early Learning Center, First Congregational Church of Chappaqua, 210 Orchard Ridge Road, Chappaqua, NY 10514, with checks made payable to "First Congregational Church" Memo Line- “Mattias J. Edstrom Scholarship Fund.”

