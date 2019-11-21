Rockland County Native Ian Sklar Dies, 44

The community is rallying for the family of a Rockland County native who died earlier this month.

Ian Sklar, 44, of Mahwah, died on Nov. 11. He was being remembered by his community as a "valued and loved coach," devoted husband and loving father of two.

More than $78,000 had been raised for his wife, Mindy, and kids, 11-year-old Brandon and 9-year-old Reese, as of Thursday on a GoFundMe.

His love for the kids of our community was evident on and off the field/court. He will be missed and remembered by all that he touched. RIP Coach.

A New City native, Ian attended Clarkstown South High School and later earned his Bachelor's of Science at UMass Amherst, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The members of Sigma Phi Epsilon wish Mindy, Brandon, Reese, the Sklar family and the community of Mahwah our deepest condolences. It was an Honor and a privilege to call him Brother since the Spring of 1995. Rest In Peace.

Ian had been working at a software company. Some colleagues, who saw him only a few times a year on business, said he became a trusted confident -- despite the distance.

Others said his family was all he talked about.

He moved to Mahwah with his wife, where they together raised their children and became valued community members.

