Rockland Athlete Killed In Crash Had 'Personality Larger Than Life'

A Hudson Valley teen and former high school football player who was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend is being remembered for his kindness and his "larger than life" personality.

Rashid Hopson, age 19, died in a crash on I-87 in Rockland County on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15, according to New York State Police.

Hopson, of Spring Valley, was a passenger in the back seat of a Honda Accord that struck the rear of a Subaru Outback, before going off the right shoulder of the highway and down an embankment. Another passenger, Ashawn Duncan, age 18, of Spring Valley, was critically injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe set up to support Hopson's family has received more than $12,100 in donations as of Tuesday, Aug. 17, surpassing its $10,000 goal.

"He had a personality larger than life itself," organizer Lakiah LaCrete wrote. "Roc was the kind of person always willing to share an encouraging word, a sentiment of kindness, a hug, and a beautiful smile that filled one's heart with warmth, gentleness, and understanding."

Hopson was a wide receiver and outside linebacker for the football teams at Suffern High School and later for Spring Valley High School, according to his Hudl profile. He graduated in the Class of 2021.

"Rashid was a special young man who had the ability to make everyone around him smile," the Suffern Mounties Football group wrote in a Facebook post. "He was new to our school and football program and instantly befriended not only every one of his teammates, but also countless students in the halls and classrooms of SHS."

"Our Spring Valley Family lost a good one," Spring Valley High School football Coach Andrew Delva wrote. "I am just at a loss for words right now. We will never forget Roc."

