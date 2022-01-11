Project Architect From Hudson Valley Dies Of COVID Pneumonia At Age 49

A project architect from Westchester County has died at the age of 49.

Anthony Di Guglielmo died suddenly on Friday, Jan. 7, of "Covid Pneumonia" at White Plains Hospital, according to his obituary.

He was born in the Bronx and later moved to West Harrison, graduating from Harrison High School.

"Anthony enjoyed design and architecture from adolescence and pursued his passion in architecture at NYIT," his obituary reads. "He loved being a project architect. One could always find Anthony with house blueprints laid out, on AutoCAD and with a pencil in his pocket."

He is survived by his parents, Michele and Maria Di Guglielmo, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation services are scheduled to be held at Ballard Durand Funeral Home in White Plains on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Ballard Durand to Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.

