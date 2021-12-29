Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44.

ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN.

His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma, the news outlet reported.

Dickerson is survived by his parents and his 11-year-old son, Parker.

A GoFundMe created for Parker has raised more than $238,000 as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, passing its $100,000 goal.

Many friends and colleagues of Dickerson posted tributes to him online.

"Unspeakably sad: Jeff Dickerson, a fixture at ESPN and in the Chicago sports market for two decades, died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer," wrote ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. "He was 44. Thoughts with his 11-year-old son Parker, who now has lost both his parents to cancer."

The Chicago Bears also shared a statement about Dickerson's passing.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson," the statement reads, in part. "Always a consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person."

"I wish we were talking to JD today, not about him," wrote Tom Waddle, former Chicago Bear and current host of Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000. "We all loved Jeff Dickerson dearly. We will miss him terribly."

