Popular Longtime Actor Dies In Area At Age 65

Rick Aiello, an actor known for roles in films including "Do The Right Thing," has died in the Hudson Valley at the age of 65. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aiello died of pancreatic cancer on Monday, July 26, in Orange County at a hospital in Warwick, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that his death was announced by members of his family.

He previously appeared with his father, actor Danny Aiello, in "Harlem Nights" and other films. Aiello also appeared in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," "Sex and the City" and "The Sopranos."

