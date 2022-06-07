Popular Hudson Valley Teacher Dies At Age 52

A popular Northern Westchester third-grade teacher, Josephine “Josie” Calvaruso, has died at the age of 52.

Calvaruso attended school in the Bronx and graduated from Fordham University with her bachelor’s in philosophy, her obituary said.

Soon after, she received her master’s from Fordham in teaching.

She was a teacher for 28 years, working first in the Bronx before later moving to work in Armonk at the Wampus Elementary School in the Byram Hills Central School District.

"Josie was a beloved teacher to all students she taught," her obituary said. "She was so loved by colleagues and students equally. She sure made school a fun place to be."

One of her favorite things was being a teacher, her obituary said. "She had so much love for all of her students."

Calvaruso was a devout member of the Catholic Church her whole life. She was also a religious education teacher for many years.

She is survived by her parents, Maria and Rosario Calvaruso; her in-laws, Rose and Albert Ghelarducci; her husband, Thomas Ghelarducci.; her three children, Brianna, Nicholas, and Jaden; her sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Luigi Fisco; her sister-in-law, Diane Dioguardi; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Byram Hills Education Foundation. To donate, write a check to Paula Arietta, a teacher in the Byram Hills district. If cash is preferred, please bring an envelope to the wake. Paula’s contact: parietta@byramhills.org

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6 at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Directors 288 East Main St., Mt. Kisco, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church 29 Cox Avenue Armonk.

