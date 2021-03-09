Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner, Chef Dies Suddenly At Age 47

The owner of a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 47.

Chay Ortiz, the founder of Mole Mole, a Mexican eatery in the City of Poughkeepsie, died suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 2, according to his obituary.

Known for his truly authentic Mexican food, and super friendly demeanor, Ortiz was busy working on his second restaurant located in the old Cafe Arora at the time of his death.

One friend said on Facebook: "This man has given so many opportunities and has created jobs for a vast amount of people throughout the Hudson Valley.

"Chay has donated and volunteered countless hours never forgetting where he came from. Even as he grew he stayed humble and brought his friend and family along for the journey. Poughkeepsie has lost a very big staple."

Born on Jan. 28, 1974, in Mexico, Ortiz was the son of Cristobal & Rafaela M. Gutierrez Ortiz.

He is survived by his brother: Cristobal “Cris” Ortiz and sister: Rosa E. Ortiz both of Poughkeepsie. He was an uncle to: Cris, Matt, Joshua, Natalie, and Jacob.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 10, 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie.

