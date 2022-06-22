Contact Us
Popular Business Owner In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 55

Nicole Valinote
William Henry Jr.
William Henry Jr. Photo Credit: Beecher Funeral Home

A lifetime Hudson Valley resident and owner of a local business has died at the age of 55.

Putnam County resident William Henry Jr. died on Wednesday, June 15, according to his obituary.

Henry was born in Carmel and was a lifelong resident of Brewster. 

He graduated from Brewster High School and went on to work at Raichle in Brewster, his obituary said. 

Henry later opened Bill Henry Tree Service Inc., serving Northern Westchester, Dutchess, and Putnam counties for more than 30 years, his obituary said.

"Bill had many passions including traveling, boating, water-skiing, and deep-sea fishing in Florida," his obituary said. "But above all, he loved being able to spend time with his family and friends eating, laughing, and wise-cracking."

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his children, Nichole and Matthew, his parents, Bill Sr. and Nancy, and his siblings, Patricia and Michael. 

A mass of Christian burial was set for Wednesday, June 22, at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Brewster, his obituary said..

