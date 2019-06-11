Pilot Killed In NYC Chopper Crash Remembered As "Dedicated, Professional' Ex-Fire Chief In Area

The pilot from the Hudson Valley killed in a helicopter crash-landing on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper is being remembered for his years of service as a longtime fire chief in the area.

McCormack, the only victim in the crash, had taken off from the 34th Street heliport 11 minutes before crashing onto the top of the 750-foot tall building amid rain and fog, setting its roof on fire.

Tim McCormack, 58, served on the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department in Dutchess County from 1994 until his death on Monday afternoon, June 10. He was the department's chief for 10 years. He was previously a member of the LaGrange Fire Department.

The resident of Clinton Corners recently shared a post on social media remembering the 343 firefighters who died during the 9/11 attacks. His father and grandfather were Poughkeepsie firefighters.

"Tim was a dedicated, highly professional and extremely well-trained firefighter," the Clinton Volunteer FD said in a statement. "Tim's technical knowledge and ability to command an emergency were exceptional.

"Chief McCormack was extremely respected by not only the members of the department, but throughout the Dutchess County fire service.

"Tim will be exceptionally missed by this department's members, not only for his leadership but for his wonderful sense of humor. Rest in Peace Brother."

McCormack graduated from Arlington High School in Lagrangeville.

Plans for memorial services have not yet been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

