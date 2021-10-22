Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning Actor From Hudson Valley Dies At 66

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, a New York native known for his co-starring role with Tom Hanks in the ABC comedy “Bosom Buddies,” died at the age of 66 following a two-year battle with cancer.

A Westchester County native, Scolari, from New Rochelle, died on Friday, Oct. 22, his manager, Ellen Lupin Sanitsky announced.

The veteran actor got his big break on “Bosom Buddies” but also appeared in multiple films, tv series, including famed parts in “Newhart,” “Murphy Brown,” “The Good Fight,” and won an Emmy for his portrayal of Ted Horvath on "Girls" in 2016.

Scolari was also nominated for three Emmys for his role as Michael Harris in “Newhart.”

On stage, Scolari was also a fixture during productions of “Hairspray,” “Wicked,” and “Lucky Guy” alongside Hanks, with whom he developed a lifelong friendship following their two seasons on "Bosom Buddies.”

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

Many actors and former colleagues took to social media to toast Scolari after news of his death became public.

“RIP, Peter Scolari. A welcome, acerbic presence in everything he appeared in, from Bosom Buddies to Newhart to Girls,” TV critic Alan Sepinwall posted. “He and Tom Hanks were so good together that Bosom Buddies soon abandoned the dumb crossdressing premise; people just wanted to watch those guys be funny together.”

Writer Robert King said that "Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with.

"He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful.”

“Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer," actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein wrote. "There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter."

"#RIP dear Peter Scolari," actress Jackie Hoffman wrote on Twitter. "I was lucky enough to work with you and learn from you onstage and screen. A sweet funny cool dude. I hope you get gigs wherever you are."

