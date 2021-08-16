Contact Us
Owner Of Theater, Fitness Complex In Hudson Valley Dies At 51

Nicole Valinote
Frank Pallett
Frank Pallett Photo Credit: McHoul Funeral Home

An entrepreneur who owned two popular Hudson Valley businesses, has died at the age of 51.

Frank Pallett died on Wednesday, Aug. 11 after a brief illness.

He was the owner of The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie and Maximum Fitness in Newburgh. He also had a radio show called "Live from The Chance."

Pallett was born in Yonkers. He was a graduate of John Jay High School in East Fishkill, and he later attended Dutchess Community College and Empire State College, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Clemens, his two daughters, 7-year-old Daniella and 2-year-old Angelina, along with his father, Ralph Pallett, and his sister, Carolyn Pallett Brophy.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pallett's daughters. Find out more details here.

The visitation service is set for Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, located on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church, also located on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction.

