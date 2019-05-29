Nicholas Keefer Of Stony Point Dies At 22

Nicholas H. Keefer of Stony Point died on Saturday, May 25. He was 22.

He was born in Suffern in 1996.

According to his obituary, he loved cars and motorcycles, skateboarding and video games. He was extremely social, and was "always the life of the party."

He is survived by his parents, Anne Gabrielson and Kevin Keefer; his sister Katie Resto; nephew Deklyn Resto; grandmother Doris Keefer; aunts Norma Iding and Pauline Patton; uncle Michael Utzig, as well as many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends and relatives on T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 71 N. Central Highway in Garnerville on Thursday, May 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A private cremation will follow.

