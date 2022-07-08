National Guard Member In Hudson Valley, Age 29, Dies After Bicycle Accident

A Hudson Valley New York National Guard member and well-respected county employee died from complications suffered during a bicycle accident. He was 29.

Dutchess County native Patrick Ian Sullivan, of Poughkeepsie, died on Wednesday, July 6 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Sullivan, who was employed by the Dutchess County Department of Public Works as a bridge maintainer, was born in Poughkeepsie on March 17, 1993, in the middle of a snowstorm, his obituary said.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of Dutchess County Public Works Highway Division employee Patrick Sullivan," said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

Molinaro added that Sullivan was a second-generation Dutchess County Government employee, joining DPW in 2013.

"He was a dedicated employee and his easy demeanor and friendly smile made him a valued co-worker. He will be sorely missed by his Dutchess County Government family," Molinaro said. "Our prayers are with Patrick’s loved ones during this difficult time. We share in the sorrow of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to all of his family and friends."

As a tribute, Molinaro ordered all county facilities to fly at half-staff in his memory.

Sullivan attended Arlington and Spackenkill high schools and was a gifted athlete who loved to fish, commune with nature and listen to music, his obituary said.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Melanee and Brendan Brady, father and stepmother Michael Sullivan and Susan Owen; brothers Devin Sullivan and Thomas Soricelli and his wife Melissa and their two daughters, Kayleigh and Sophie; his very special cousin Jade Keil, who was more like a sister than a cousin; stepbrothers Scott and Brian Owen and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Shannon Dahlstrom.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com.

