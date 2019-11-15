Mary Bendlin, 91, Nurse In Orange County

Mary Webster Bendlin, known to her family and friends as “Scotty,” died on Nov. 11 at the age of 91 in Kissimmee, FL.

She was a retired registered nurse employed in Orange County at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown for 35 years and was Head Nurse of the OB/GYN Department before retiring in 1985.

Born and raised in Port Chester, Mary graduated from Port Chester High School in 1946 and the Westchester School of Nursing in 1949. She was the daughter of David and Mary Webster of Rye.

Following her marriage to Albert Bendlin in 1950, she moved to Howells and relocated to Dunnellon, FL in 1990. Scotty was a member of the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, the Rainbow Springs Golf and Country Club, Ladies Golf League of Rainbow Springs and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

She is predeceased by her brother James Webster. Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, Albert, two sons, John and his wife Kathy of Howells and David and his wife Laura of Otisville as well as six grandchildren, Adam, Kaitlyn, Arianna, Theodora, Jasmine and Jared, three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Grady, and Blake and two nieces, Julie Cavanaugh of CT, and Laura Rickey of Poughquag.

Arrangements will be at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer’s Association .

