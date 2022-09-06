Marketing Director Who Grew Up In Hudson Valley, Age 48, Leaves Behind 2 Young Sons

A woman who grew up in Westchester County and spent decades working in marketing has died at the age of 48.

Carolyn Anne Beal, of Barrington, Rhode Island, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from cancer and its complications, according to her obituary.

She grew up in Valhalla with her brothers David and Robert and graduated from Westlake High School. Her parents were Robert and Barbara Kirk.

She went on to attend Boston College, where she met some of her closest friends, her obituary said.

Beal is survived by her 14-year-old son Alexander and her 11-year-old son Nicholas, whom she shared with her husband of 18 years, David.

"Carolyn couldn’t possibly have been prouder of [her sons,] loved being their mom, and threw herself into forming her boys into the exceptional people they are today," her obituary reads.

For 20 years, she served in various marketing roles at SAP, including her most recent role as senior director of product marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.

"Both silly and sweet, she was loved by her 3 nephews, 7 nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles," her obituary reads. "She was a wonderful mother, beautiful wife, loyal friend, and loving daughter."

The date and location of the celebration of her life will be determined soon, her obituary said.

Her family asked that donations be made to the Barrington Public Library in lieu of sending flowers.

