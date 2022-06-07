Marketing Director From Hudson Valley Dies At Age 41

A marketing director who grew up in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 41.

Connecticut resident Thomas Tavino, of West Hartford, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 4, according to his obituary.

Tavino was born in Putnam County, in the town of Carmel, and was a graduate of Brewster High School.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Marist College and went on to work as senior director of marketing for Takeda Pharmaceuticals, his obituary said.

"He was an avid Mets fan, he had a passion for cooking, and enjoyed golf and blackjack," his obituary reads.

Tavino is survived by his parents, Louis and Mary, his wife, Samantha, his son, Tommy, his daughter, Codie, his brothers, Christopher and Daniel, and his niece and nephew, Lucas and Michaela, his obituary said.

A mass of Christian Burial is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Brewster.

Visitation is set for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster, according to his obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.