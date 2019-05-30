Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Convicted Murderer Of Rockland County 16-Year-Old Granted Parole
Obituaries

Marine From Hudson Valley Assigned To Four Tours In Iraq Dies At 36

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Vincent Fox, U.S. Marine Corps member from Westchester who passed away suddenly at the age of 36
Patrick Vincent Fox, U.S. Marine Corps member from Westchester who passed away suddenly at the age of 36 Photo Credit: Sinatra Family of Funeral Homes

A Marine from Westchester who had been assigned to four tours in Iraq is dead at the age of 36.

Patrick Vincent Fox of Yonkers died suddenly on Tuesday, May 28.

He is survived by his son, Vincent Fox of California, along with his parents, Joseph and Linda (Castaldo) Fox of Yonkers, his brothers Joseph (Melanie) of California, James (Sonia) of Yonkers and sister Maria-Elena Netrosio (Nicholas) of Mohegan Lake.

Fox also leaves behind four nieces and nephews, Victoria and James Fox and Noah and Miles Netrosio, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Fox was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was a loving, caring and generous individual who was always quick to reach out to others in need.

Visiting hours are scheduled to take place at the Community Home for Funerals (601 Yonkers Ave.) on Thursday, May 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Bartholomew's Church in Yonkers (15 Palmer Road) on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery (50 Jackson Ave.) in Hastings-on-Hudson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.