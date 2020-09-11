Man On Way To Work Killed In Crash Remembered For Warmth, Smile

The Westchester native killed in a Taconic State Parkway crash in Dutchess County was remembered by friends and family for his “warmth that everyone could feel” prior to his death.

Daniel Patrick O’Brien suffered severe trauma in the crash on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in East Fishkill which his vehicle was rear-ended.

The 50-year-old O’Brien, of Lagrangeville, was born in White Plains and “had a face that would light up the room, a warmth that everyone could feel,” his family said.

O’Brien had been an IBEW Local 3 union member for more than three decades, and “held his brothers near to his heart.”

When he wasn’t working, O’Brien’s family said that he could be found working in his garage or on his couch watching his favorite show, Moonshiners.

His family said that he never missed a Yankees game and was a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream aficionado.

“Daniel’s passing is beyond belief and the tragedy of it will linger in our hearts forever," the family stated in his obituary.

O’Brien is survived by his son Quinlan, daughter Kasey, mother Candice, father Stan, and his wife Lou Ann, sister Erin, two nieces, a nephew, as well as his former wife and mother of his children, Jennifer.

Friends and family will gather from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yorktown Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 13, which will be streamed from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Farmland Trust in O’Brien’s memory.

