Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Man Charged With Assault Over Altercation About Mask In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Obituaries

Longtime Police Dispatcher In Area Dies At Age 53

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Frank Cavaliere
Frank Cavaliere Photo Credit: McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

A Hudson Valley man who spent nearly 30 years working as a police dispatcher in Westchester County has died at the age of 53.

Frank Cavaliere died at MidHudson Regional Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary.

Cavaliere was born in Yonkers and worked for the Greenburgh Police Department as a police dispatcher for more than 28 years, his obituary reads. 

He moved to Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his two children, 14-year-old Ashley and 11-year-old Zackary, and his parents, Frank and Marion.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, according to his obituary.

His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home.

Cavaliere's family asked that donations be made in Cavaliere's memory to help his wife and children in lieu of flowers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.